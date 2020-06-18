UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Increases Capacity Of Hospitals: Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

KP govt increases capacity of hospitals: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said the government was increasing the capacity of major hospitals in the province in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said the government was increasing the capacity of major hospitals in the province in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently.

He said that 176 beds have been provided for corona patients in major hospitals while during the last 10 days, 32 ICUs and 144 high dependency units' (HDU) beds had also been added.

Briefing the media here at the Civil Secretariat ITLAA Cell, Ajmal Wazir said that another 1000 ICU and HDU beds would be added in the next two months following the orders of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Similarly, corona center having capacity of 50 ICUs and 150 HDU beds would be setup at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Ajmal Wazir said that 19 more ventilators and 11 HDU beds have been provided to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. An additional five ICU beds were made available at Hayatabad Medical Complex and 36 beds at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

An 8-bed ICU ward has been set up at DHQ Charsadda and a 32-bed HDU has been set up at Women and Children's Hospital, Rajar, he added Similarly, HDU of 25 beds had been set up for corona patients in Swat, 20 more in Nowshera and Swabi, he told media and informed that operations against petrol pumps across the province were carried out and last day 249 petrol pumps were taken to task.

The district administrations issued warnings to 121 petrol pumps and imposed fine of Rs 211,000 on 54 petrol pumps.

Regarding the measures being taken to eliminate locust in the province, Ajmal Wazir said that fumigation was completed on 55,871 acres of land till June 17, while a survey had been conducted on 45,59,932 acres of land, adding that 80 teams comprising 758 personnel were engaged in the anti-locust operation.

Later, Ajmal Wazir visited the Passport Office Peshawar where the officials briefed him on the SOPs adopted there.

The advisor also reviewed the implementation on SOPs at the office and expressed satisfaction. On this occasion, the passport officials said that only urgent facility was being provided due to coronavirus and the tests of coronavirus was being checked in case of urgent passport.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Chief Minister Swat Fine Reading Charsadda Nowshera Swabi June Women Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

8 minutes ago

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

22 minutes ago

UN Singles Out Corruption as Major Obstacle to Afg ..

1 minute ago

Rs 2200 mln allocated for Balochistan finance Divi ..

1 minute ago

Concrete steps devised for dispensation of maximum ..

1 minute ago

US virus layoffs top 45 mn as 1.5 mn file new jobl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.