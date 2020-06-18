KP govt increases capacity of hospitals: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said the government was increasing the capacity of major hospitals in the province in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said the government was increasing the capacity of major hospitals in the province in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently.

He said that 176 beds have been provided for corona patients in major hospitals while during the last 10 days, 32 ICUs and 144 high dependency units' (HDU) beds had also been added.

Briefing the media here at the Civil Secretariat ITLAA Cell, Ajmal Wazir said that another 1000 ICU and HDU beds would be added in the next two months following the orders of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Similarly, corona center having capacity of 50 ICUs and 150 HDU beds would be setup at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Ajmal Wazir said that 19 more ventilators and 11 HDU beds have been provided to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. An additional five ICU beds were made available at Hayatabad Medical Complex and 36 beds at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

An 8-bed ICU ward has been set up at DHQ Charsadda and a 32-bed HDU has been set up at Women and Children's Hospital, Rajar, he added Similarly, HDU of 25 beds had been set up for corona patients in Swat, 20 more in Nowshera and Swabi, he told media and informed that operations against petrol pumps across the province were carried out and last day 249 petrol pumps were taken to task.

The district administrations issued warnings to 121 petrol pumps and imposed fine of Rs 211,000 on 54 petrol pumps.

Regarding the measures being taken to eliminate locust in the province, Ajmal Wazir said that fumigation was completed on 55,871 acres of land till June 17, while a survey had been conducted on 45,59,932 acres of land, adding that 80 teams comprising 758 personnel were engaged in the anti-locust operation.

Later, Ajmal Wazir visited the Passport Office Peshawar where the officials briefed him on the SOPs adopted there.

The advisor also reviewed the implementation on SOPs at the office and expressed satisfaction. On this occasion, the passport officials said that only urgent facility was being provided due to coronavirus and the tests of coronavirus was being checked in case of urgent passport.