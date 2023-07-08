Open Menu

KP Govt Increases Compensation Amount

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :In the exercise of the powers conferred by clause 2 of Regulations 4 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority Relief Compensation Regulations-2019, the provincial government has increased the amount of assistance under the Relief Compensation Act for deaths and injuries during natural calamities.

A notification in this connection was issued by Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the same was approved by the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, last.

Under the notification, in case of death due to natural calamities, the next of kin will get Rs 1 million; earlier it was Rs. 0.5 million. Before this, the heirs of the deceased were given a relief amount of Rs. 0.5 million.

The seriously injured will get Rs. 300,000, the notification says while substantial injured will get Rs 50,000.

The purpose of the revision of relief amounts is to provide adequate compensation to the victims and their families.

