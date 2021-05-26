UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Increases Minimum Wage To Rs. 21000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:38 PM

KP govt increases minimum wage to Rs. 21000

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has increased minimum monthly salary for daily wagers to Rs. 21000 from existing Rs.17000 as part of its efforts to maximum facilitate weak and poverty stricken segments of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has increased minimum monthly salary for daily wagers to Rs. 21000 from existing Rs.17000 as part of its efforts to maximum facilitate weak and poverty stricken segments of the society.

The decision to increase minimum wage was taken in a meeting between Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and Chief Minister Minister Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday in which various matters relating to the upcoming budget were also discussed.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that welfare of weak segments of the society was the top priority of the government.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was determined to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan vision for the welfare state.

He said that maximum relief would be given to weak and poor segment of the society despite difficult economic situation in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

