KP Govt Increases Monthly Stipend For Khateebs To Rs 21,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:31 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to increase the monthly stipend of Khateebs from Rs 8,000 to Rs 21,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to increase the monthly stipend of Khateebs from Rs 8,000 to Rs 21,000.

The department of Auqaf has been directed to issue the notification of Rs 21,000 monthly stipend within 15 days, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan twitted here Wednesday.

It is to mention here that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already allocated and released Rs 620 million honorarium for over 20,000 Imams and 293 leaders of other religions in the province.

This year, honorariums worth Rs2.5 billion would be distributed among imams and other religious leaders including priests, pandits, and Kalashi Qazis.

Right now there are 293 registered religious leaders of minorities and after inclusion of religious leaders of merged districts, the number would increase up to 350, revealed an official document.

