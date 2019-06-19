UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Increases Naswar Prices In Budget

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:05 PM

KP govt increases naswar prices in budget

The tax on naswar will be increased by 50 paisas per kilogram.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has increased the tax on naswar (snuff) in its fiscal budget 2019-20.

The tax on naswar will be increased by 50 paisas per kilogram.

The KP government has set a revenue target of Rs 53.4 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 that is 54 percent higher than over the revised budget estimates of the current fiscal year.

By the year 2023, the provincial government would collect Rs.100 billion that would be three times higher than the current revenue of the province, adding that the revenue generation would be tax based.

The provincial minister in his budget speech said that primarily they are working on broadening the tax base. But, in fact, they are reducing taxes in may places, only adjusting minor fees for inflation.

The government has proposed to increase the rate of taxation on private companies and businesses.

The 2019-20 budget proposes to impose taxes of Rs27,000 to Rs100,000 per annum on businesses worth Rs10 million to Rs200m, respectively.

Annual tax on marriage halls will be Rs60,000; on restaurants and hotels, Rs40,000.

Similarly, dentists will have to pay Rs15,000 per annum, general physicians Rs10,000, and specialists doctors in Peshawar Rs80,000 per year and in areas other than Peshawar, divisional and districts headquarters Rs50,000 per year.

The budget also proposes a tax of Rs30,000 on CNG and other gas stations. Similarly, Rs325 per acre will be charged against land measuring five to 12 acres.

Those tailors who stitch shalwar kameez suits will have to pay Rs10,000 per year, while those who stitch trousers and shirts will have to pay Rs15,000 annually.

According to the new tax recommendations, Rs40,000 tax will be imposed annually on departmental stores, R10,000 on electronics shops, Rs2,000 on tobacco wholesalers, Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 on fitness clubs, Rs8,000 on service stations, and Rs100,000 on private medical and engineering colleges.

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Marriage May Gas Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rs6.5bn mega development package for Peshawar unve ..

2 minutes ago

Battle heats up to tackle Boris Johnson and be Bri ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Qureshi meets leader of Liberal D ..

2 minutes ago

Rs3.7bln allocated for development of new tourists ..

10 seconds ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

7 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 19 June 2019 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.