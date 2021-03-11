KP Govt increases public sector job quota for disabled, women: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Thursday said that the provincial government has increased the employment quota of special persons and women in public sector from 2% to 4% and from 10% to 15% respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Thursday said that the provincial government has increased the employment quota of special persons and women in public sector from 2% to 4% and from 10% to 15% respectively.

He was addressing a function held in connections with International Women Day 2021 here in a local hotel under the auspices of Social Welfare Department.

Beside, members of the provincial assembly including Sumaira Shams, Madiha Nisar, Umaira Khatoon and Fazal Elahi, the Secretary Social Welfare, Manzoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary Abidullah Kakakhel, Director Anti-Corruption, Zabihullah Khan, DSP Rozia Altaf, a large number of social and political figures also attended.

On this occasion, Secretary Social Welfare, Manzoor Ahmad briefed the participants regarding steps taken at the level of the Social Welfare Department for the protection and rights of women while Director Bolo Helpline highlighted efforts related to rules and regulations framed for socio-economic issues of women.

Addressing the function, the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan while appreciating the efforts of the department and administrative officers added that credit of control on social, economic, psychological and gender related pressure on women goes to the government of PTI.

He said, the provincial government has already approved a bill on Prevention of Domestic Violence against Women. Under, the said legislation, he said those convicted in cases of putting social, economic, psychological and gender based pressure on women including violence against them would be sentenced to imprisonment upto 5 years.

The provincial minister said that the department has established Bolo Helpline for women facing such issues and the affected woman can contact on toll free number 0800 22227, he added.

He further said that Social Welfare Department is being divided into different sections and each section would be supervised by women members of the provincial assembly.

Such initiative, he said is aimed at better legislations for women.