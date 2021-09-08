KP govt initiates 19 new water projects for rural population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has initiated work on 19 new water projects with allocation of Rs794.757 million for current fiscal year to provide clean drinking water facilities to people.

Government would spend Rs369 million on completion of incomplete water supply schemes in Swat and Dir districts by allocating Rs50 million in annual development program for current fiscal year.

Public Health Engineering Department officials told APP on Wednesday that Rs150 million would be spent on feasibility studies for an establishment of a mega water supply in Swabi district.

As per the plan, water through pipes from Bada dam would be lifted to provide water supply to different villages including Zaida, Bamkhel, Margoz, Shewa Adda, Kalu Khan and others adjoining districts.

He said feasibility study on the mega project has been started and Rs50 million would be spent on it during current fiscal year.

Besides, construction of water supply schemes, KP Govt started work on rehabilitation and sanitation schemes in different union councils including Thana Khas, Thana Bandajat, Malakand Khas, Alladhand Dehri, Palai, Julagram, Totakan, Upper Batkhela and Pirkhel Agra etc to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs60 million.

A total of 111 water development projects including 92 ongoing with allocation of Rs8,933 million and 10 new schemes having allocation of Rs794 million for current fiscal year were proposed in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22.

The official said work on all ongoing projects continued despite coronavirus pandemic and expressed the hope that seven ongoing schemes would be completed by June next year.

As rural people of KP is largely depended on agriculture and livestock sectors, therefore, the KP government has decided to establish a seed industry with an estimated cost of Rs1,000 million in the province including an allocation of Rs100.16 million for current fiscal year. Work on the project is an advanced stage and paper work has already been completed.

Similarly, a new concept of tele farming and digital service has been introduced in KP under the Prime Minister's landmark Agriculture Emergency Program amounting to over Rs309 billion to bolster income of rural people.

Government would spend Rs3,000 million on tele-farming and digital service project besides Rs200 million for climate change mitigation through promotion of horticulture.

To alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities in rural areas, Federal and KP Governments have joined hands by expediting work on three mega livestock and dairy development projects worth Rs3,214 million under 'Prime Minister National Emergency Agriculture Program' worth over Rs309.7 billion.

Poverty Alleviation Through Development of Rural Poultry' amounting Rs834 million, Save the Calf worth Rs1,554 million and Feedlot Fattening Programme of Rs826 million projects were launched in 2018-19 and its trickled down effects has started visible now in KP.