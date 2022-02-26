UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Initiates 'Consultation Meetings' To Add Public Opinion In Accelerated Development Of Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP govt initiates 'Consultation Meetings' to add public opinion in accelerated development of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated holding of 'Consultation Meetings' with public for getting input of local people about accelerated development of merged districts of the province.

The consultation meetings to be chaired by Deputy Commissioners will be held at Sub-Divisional levels, informed an official of Information Department.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of special directives issued by Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan to add public opinion in speedy development of the newly merged region.

The people from all walks of life will be invited at the consultation meetings to express their views and give input about development in their respective areas.

The consultation also aims to know impact of first phase of AIP-1 (Accelerated Implementation Programme) and for chalking out plan of action for effective implementation of AIP-II in the region, the official added.

In all a total of 25 meetings will be held in the month of February and March, 2022 in different areas of merged districts.

The people were requested to take advantage of the initiative and provide valuable input for effective implementation of development plan.

