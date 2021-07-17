Member KP Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan on Saturday said that consultation process for implementation of the plan for the revival of lost glory of Peshawar has been launched with all stakeholders

Speaking in a meeting about implementation of the plan, he said that its implementation will begin soon after the completion of consultations.

Beside, Director General (DG) City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan, Syed Qadeem Shah, Architect Rabia Norin, Executive Engineer (XEN) Town-1 and other officials also attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, DG City District Government, Khizer Hayat Khan said that for the implementation of the plan, he said the architect has visited different the historic places including City Wall, historic gates, Wazir Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, Tehsil Gor Ghat Tree, Heritage Trail, Chowk Yadgar, Qissa Khwani, Namak Mandi and Choha Gujjar and prepared recommendations for the purpose and the written document was presented to MPA Asif Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Focal Person for Mega Projects expressed satisfaction over briefing and proposals prepared by the City District Government and appreciated the crucial role played by it in the implementation of the plan for the revival of lost glory of Peshawar.

He assured that the provincial government will make utmost efforts for the implementation of proposals in letter and spirit.