KP Govt Initiates Executive Health Services For Senior Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) In a revolutionary step towards better health services, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated executive health service for senior citizens to access medical services with dignity, respect and convenience.
The provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has issued instructions to the concerned officials to introduce a special examination scheme called "Executive Health Checkup" for senior citizens in all government hospitals of the province.
The Minister said that the purpose of this initiative was to allow the respectable senior citizens of the province to have their check-up done in a dignified manner without having to wait in queue, adding that a special card issued to senior citizens would have complete records of previous check-ups and treatments, while facility of free diagnostic tests every three months along with check-up would also be available for them on card.
He said the senior citizens were asset of the province as they had spent valuable years of their lives in service of the province and the facility was acknowledgment of their services.
In this regard, a letter had been issued by the Directorate General Health Services to all the medical superintendents of the province to take practical steps within seven-day to start free screening in every three months for senior citizens aged 65-year and above in government hospitals.
It said that the general check-up, ultrasound, laboratory tests, CT scan, MRI and other facilities would be available for free in these government hospitals after three months.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uzbek FM due in Islamabad Wednesday for two-day official visit7 minutes ago
-
11 drug dealers apprehended in successful operation7 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified7 minutes ago
-
4 wanted criminals apprehended in successful operation7 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education must for development of any nation : DSP17 minutes ago
-
New SP City prioritizes protection of people’s lives, property17 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment delegation's visit significant headway in bilateral ties: PM27 minutes ago
-
Another 1199 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 45.6 mln fine imposed27 minutes ago
-
Book ‘Akhand Bharat – A Threat to Regional Peace, underscores Indian expansionist designs27 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu inspects wheat purchasing process27 minutes ago
-
Hot weather to prevail in KP; rains with strong winds expected from May 09 to 1227 minutes ago
-
Pb govt provided historic relief by reducing flour, roti prices: Bilal Yasin37 minutes ago