KP Govt Initiates Executive Health Services For Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP Govt initiates executive health services for senior citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) In a revolutionary step towards better health services, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated executive health service for senior citizens to access medical services with dignity, respect and convenience.

The provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has issued instructions to the concerned officials to introduce a special examination scheme called "Executive Health Checkup" for senior citizens in all government hospitals of the province.

The Minister said that the purpose of this initiative was to allow the respectable senior citizens of the province to have their check-up done in a dignified manner without having to wait in queue, adding that a special card issued to senior citizens would have complete records of previous check-ups and treatments, while facility of free diagnostic tests every three months along with check-up would also be available for them on card.

He said the senior citizens were asset of the province as they had spent valuable years of their lives in service of the province and the facility was acknowledgment of their services.

In this regard, a letter had been issued by the Directorate General Health Services to all the medical superintendents of the province to take practical steps within seven-day to start free screening in every three months for senior citizens aged 65-year and above in government hospitals.

It said that the general check-up, ultrasound, laboratory tests, CT scan, MRI and other facilities would be available for free in these government hospitals after three months.

