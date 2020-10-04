PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash said Sunday that KP government has initiated scores of mega projects for uplift of Peshawar besides enhancing its overall outlook.

He said a developed Peshawar was vital for socioeconomic development of people of all districts.

Addressing a big public gathering at PK-77 on Sunday, he said scores of projects in different sectors including transport, sanitation, clean drinking water, refurbishment of parks, and provision of conducive environment have been started for people of Peshawar, which will bring positive changes in their lives.

Kamran Bangash said he strongly believed in hard work and would utilize all his energies for betterment of people. He said development schemes worth millions of rupees were being completed in PK-77 and he was personally monitoring all these projects.

He said anti-development elements have started negative propaganda against the elected Government that was bound to fail.

He said PTI Govt has adopted zero tolerance against corruption. He said people knew about all those elements who have bought expensive properties abroad through corrupt practices.

CM's aide said no NRO would be given to looters of the public money. He said people wanted solutions to their problems and have no concern with agitation politics of the opposition.

Bangash said PTI has been voted to power by people in 2013 elections in KP and after seeing our impressive performance, PTI had achieved landslide victory in KP besides majority in Centre and Punjab during 2018 elections that was unprecedented in the province history.

He said PTI had strong roots in masses and that popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Govt has increased manifolds. Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said youth are a great asset of PTI.

He said the country has started moving on road to progress and development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP.