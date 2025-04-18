Open Menu

KP Govt Initiates Policy Development For Mountain Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a major step towards sustainable agricultural development by initiating the formulation of a dedicated "Mountain Agriculture Policy".

The move follows the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish a distinct framework addressing the unique ecological, topographical, and livelihood dynamics of the province's mountainous regions.

According to a letter issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Agriculture Department has been directed to use the enclosed concept paper titled "Mountain Agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"as a foundational document.

The paper outlines the key rationale, strategic areas, and challenges, and is intended to serve as the basis for the formal policy.

The department has been instructed to conduct stakeholder consultations, engage with public and private sector experts, and incorporate legal and operational planning for the proposed policy.

The upcoming Khyber policy aims to introduce climate-specific land, soil, and water adaptations to ensure that farming practices in mountainous areas align with their unique environmental conditions.

The policy also emphasizes the development of horticulture and livestock systems tailored to mountain conditions.

To boost economic opportunities, the policy will work on enhancing value-chain development and access to markets.

Investment in technology, research, and extension services in remote areas is another key priority. The policy aims to bridge the knowledge gap and provide mountain farmers with innovative tools and practices through local research and training programs.

The final draft of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mountain Agriculture Policy is to be submitted within 45 days, along with a summary for final approval by the competent authority.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in improving livelihoods, enhancing food security, and promoting climate resilience in the province's high-altitude regions.

