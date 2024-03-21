KP Govt Initiates Work-based Training Scheme For Technical Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked on a significant initiative to align technical and vocational education with global standards and to harness the province's skilled workforce through abundant opportunities both within and outside the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked on a significant initiative to align technical and vocational education with global standards and to harness the province's skilled workforce through abundant opportunities both within and outside the country.
Under this endeavor, a special scheme of work-based training in industries and technical fields is being introduced for students enrolled in government technical training institutions.
The model of training under this project will include theoretical learning during various phases of programs in technical colleges and vocational institutions across the province, followed by mandatory practical work in relevant fields. Similarly, graduating students and skilled individuals will be provided with reasonable stipends during practical training.
In this regard, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Technical Education and Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher.
The meeting was attended by MD TEVTA Amir Afaq and Director Finance Munir Gul.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant was briefed on the basic framework of the proposed project and provided with details regarding its benefits and significance.
He emphasized the importance of equipping the province's youth with global requirements and skills in order to secure lucrative opportunities in technical and professional fields both domestically and internationally.
He stressed that mere acquisition of paper degrees is not sufficient, but rather practical training in industries and other technical fields is essential.
He directed for immediate action to make the project effective and beneficial from all aspects and to place it before the TEVTA board for approval.
He directed TEVTA authorities to work on various business models with their institutions and machinery to generate revenue and maximize benefits.
Recent Stories
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads
PSF invites research proposals under CRP
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals47 seconds ago
-
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence50 seconds ago
-
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI4 minutes ago
-
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day4 minutes ago
-
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests4 minutes ago
-
Meeting of task force held to ensure quality fertilizers, fixed rates38 minutes ago
-
55000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi48 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted48 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspects Joint Check Post48 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi vows unwavering support for constituency despite losing in election48 minutes ago
-
SC accepts review petition of Ata ul Haq Qasmi in PTV recovery case48 minutes ago