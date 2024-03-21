Open Menu

KP Govt Initiates Work-based Training Scheme For Technical Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked on a significant initiative to align technical and vocational education with global standards and to harness the province's skilled workforce through abundant opportunities both within and outside the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked on a significant initiative to align technical and vocational education with global standards and to harness the province's skilled workforce through abundant opportunities both within and outside the country.

Under this endeavor, a special scheme of work-based training in industries and technical fields is being introduced for students enrolled in government technical training institutions.

The model of training under this project will include theoretical learning during various phases of programs in technical colleges and vocational institutions across the province, followed by mandatory practical work in relevant fields. Similarly, graduating students and skilled individuals will be provided with reasonable stipends during practical training.

In this regard, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Technical Education and Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher.

The meeting was attended by MD TEVTA Amir Afaq and Director Finance Munir Gul.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant was briefed on the basic framework of the proposed project and provided with details regarding its benefits and significance.

He emphasized the importance of equipping the province's youth with global requirements and skills in order to secure lucrative opportunities in technical and professional fields both domestically and internationally.

He stressed that mere acquisition of paper degrees is not sufficient, but rather practical training in industries and other technical fields is essential.

He directed for immediate action to make the project effective and beneficial from all aspects and to place it before the TEVTA board for approval.

He directed TEVTA authorities to work on various business models with their institutions and machinery to generate revenue and maximize benefits.

