KP Govt Intends To Introduce LG Reforms Unit: Spl Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

KP Govt intends to introduce LG Reforms Unit: Spl Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Special Secretary Local Government (LG) Syed Farrukh Saqlain Tuesday revealed that provincial government has decided to establish LG Reform Unit for implementation of policies, strengthening of local government system for the provision of facilities to elected representatives under one roof.

Talking to APP here, Farrukh Saqlain informed that Rs900 million financial implications involved in the establishment. Similarly eight-member steering committee under leadership of Secretary Local Government would be constituted for the Reforms Unit as well.

The LG Reforms Unit would be responsible for management of the financial matters and administrative affairs of the departments, local level planning, preparation of budget, LG audit and monitoring besides management of human resources at every level.

Similarly Reforms Unit would also accountable for pointing out departmental demerits and would implement reforms in local governance system, he said adding Reforms Unit would ensure providing facilities to elected LG representatives under one roof.

The members of proposed steering committee would comprises Secretary LG, Special Secretary LG, Director General LG, Additional Secretary LG (Dev)., Secretary Local Council Board, Chief Planning Officer LG, Director Local Governance School and Coordinator Local Governance Reforms Unit, he said.

The unit would also provide training to the elected LG reps besides establishment of local government system and infrastructure for merged tribal districts, he concluded.

