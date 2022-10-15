KP govt introduces amendment bill to encounter child abuse: MPA Momina Basit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :MPA Momina Basit has said almost every family in Pakistan is facing mental health challenges which should be taken seriously and special programmes should be designed to spread awareness about common mental health.

She was addressing an awareness seminar on World Mental Health Day at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad on Saturday.

She further said it was alarming that children were subjected to physical abuse which was closely related to mental health. "The provincial government has brought up an amendment bill to counter this, which is being delayed in implementation." Momina said: "We have prioritized the provision of health facilities. In that regard, a center would be established in Ayub Medical Complex to promote effective drug cessation.

We will bring this issue into the notice of provincial Health minister Taimur Jhagra." Dean Ayub Medical College Dr. Umar Farooq said the establishment of drug secession center in Ayub Medical Complex was inevitable and they had been fighting for it for years.

He said the unfair use of social media in the current era was increasing frustration and deprivation; there was a need to improve social life to discourage the excessive use of social media.

The seminar was organized under the supervision of Department of Psychology Ayub Medical Complex (AMC). Hospital Director AMC Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Head of Department of Psychiatry Dr. Aftab Alam, and a large number of faculty members, students, and community members attended the seminar.