UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Introduces Amendment Bill To Encounter Child Abuse: MPA Momina Basit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 08:45 PM

KP govt introduces amendment bill to encounter child abuse: MPA Momina Basit

MPA Momina Basit has said almost every family in Pakistan is facing mental health challenges which should be taken seriously and special programmes should be designed to spread awareness about common mental health

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :MPA Momina Basit has said almost every family in Pakistan is facing mental health challenges which should be taken seriously and special programmes should be designed to spread awareness about common mental health.

She was addressing an awareness seminar on World Mental Health Day at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad on Saturday.

She further said it was alarming that children were subjected to physical abuse which was closely related to mental health. "The provincial government has brought up an amendment bill to counter this, which is being delayed in implementation." Momina said: "We have prioritized the provision of health facilities. In that regard, a center would be established in Ayub Medical Complex to promote effective drug cessation.

We will bring this issue into the notice of provincial Health minister Taimur Jhagra." Dean Ayub Medical College Dr. Umar Farooq said the establishment of drug secession center in Ayub Medical Complex was inevitable and they had been fighting for it for years.

He said the unfair use of social media in the current era was increasing frustration and deprivation; there was a need to improve social life to discourage the excessive use of social media.

The seminar was organized under the supervision of Department of Psychology Ayub Medical Complex (AMC). Hospital Director AMC Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Head of Department of Psychiatry Dr. Aftab Alam, and a large number of faculty members, students, and community members attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Abbottabad Social Media Aftab Alam Family Government

Recent Stories

Struggling Leicester held to goalless draw by Pala ..

Struggling Leicester held to goalless draw by Palace

6 minutes ago
 Book introductory programme held

Book introductory programme held

6 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of former CJ Balochistan High Court ..

Funeral prayer of former CJ Balochistan High Court offered

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: Cluj WTA results

Tennis: Cluj WTA results

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results

Tennis: Gijon ATP results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.