KP Govt introduces amendments to strengthen media, advertising regulation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has introduced the KP Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Act, 2025 here Sunday to modernize media and advertising regulation, aligning provincial laws with the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

According to Secretary Information and Public Relations, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, the legislation recently accepted by the Provincial Assembly, aims to ensure transparency in public information dissemination, broaden scope of recognized media, and foster opportunities in new advertising sectors.

A key change is the formal expansion of definitions to include entities such as digital advertising agencies, outdoor advertising firms, cable television operators, and, for the first time, legally defining terms like social media and social media influencers, thereby bringing online platforms and content creators into the formal regulatory framework.

A significant feature of the new Act is clear categorization of government advertisements into classified ads (like tenders and recruitment notices) and promotional/campaign ads (highlighting reforms and public service messages).

Crucially, the dissemination channels for these advertisements have been broadened beyond traditional print and electronic media to include outdoor campaigns and digital platforms, significantly enhancing public outreach.

Furthermore, the role of the Information and Public Relations Department has been strengthened, confirming it as the central authority for registration of all advertising agencies, including digital and outdoor firms.

This move is intended to streamline processes, enhance accountability, and promote fair competition among registered agencies.

The amendments also introduce greater flexibility for publishers, allowing the transfer of newspaper declarations after ten years, provided all requirements are met, thus offering an exit option for long-standing publishers.

Obsolete provisions have also been removed to make the law more concise and practical. By formally including the digital and outdoor advertising sectors and mandating the registration of agencies and influencers, the KP Government expects the Act to modernize the legal framework, bring transparency to utilization of government advertising funds, and create new employment and entrepreneurship avenues for youth engaged in content creation.

Ultimately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Act, 2025, marks a progressive step toward integrating traditional and modern media under a unified framework.

This approach was designed to safeguard the interests of stakeholders and establish a more transparent, accountable, and vibrant media environment in the province, enabling the government to deliver its messages and achievements to wider and more diverse audiences effectively.