KP govt introduces bridge design code

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a Bridge Design Code aims to set minimum standards for the construction, repair, and design of bridges, aligning it with internationally recognized engineering principles.

The chief minister has approved the implementation of this code across the province, ensuring that future bridge construction adheres to these newly established standards. The chief minister was a given a detailed briefing the Bridge Design Code prepared by Communication and Works Department. It was told that the code has been specifically designed to accommodate the unique climatic and geological conditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A core working group, comprising government officials and experts has prepared the code, which is licensed by the American Association of State Highways and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). To ensure its enforcement, the government plans to introduce formal legislation, making compliance with the code mandatory for all future bridge projects.

Officials highlighted that the absence of such regulations has contributed to frequent bridge collapses. During the 2022 floods, 107 bridges were destroyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, while the 2010 floods damaged 150 bridges.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister emphasized that the introduction of a Bridge Design Code was long overdue adding that the implementation of this code is essential to prevent bridge failures that lead to the loss of human lives and public resources. By enforcing these standards, we can enhance the resilience of our infrastructure against natural disasters and other hazards," he stated.

He said that his government also announced plans to introduce a Highway Code in the near future, further strengthening the province’s infrastructure development framework.