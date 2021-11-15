KP Govt introduces CMS for digital FIRs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced "Complainant Management System (CMS)" to facilitate people for lodging their complaints through digital means

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced "Complainant Management System (CMS)" to facilitate people for lodging their complaints through digital means.

Deputy Director IT, KP Police Nauman Rafi on Monday said CMS system had been installed and become functional in all the police stations under the supervision of Muharrar concerned.

People could lodge their complaints on computer instead of daily complaint register which would send to designated authorities for investigation and further necessary actions, he told APP.

Nauman said people could review status of their complaints and inquiry process.

He said the CMS system would be functional throughout the province from January next, adding, the system would help reduce workload on police personnel dealing with public at large.

The official said Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazaam Jah Ansari and Capital City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan were taking personal interest for launching CMS throughout the province and all arrangements were in process.

He said the CMS system would also be converted into digital application and soon be available on google play store.