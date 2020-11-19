KP Govt introduces E-bidding, E-billing systems to ensure transparency

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan here Thursday said E-bidding and E-billing systems were introduced in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to ensure transparency and completion of the development projects within stipulated time.

Briefing newsmen about two years performance of C&W Department at Information Media Cell, Special Assistant said these system has ensured transparency in utilizing of development funds besides bringing significant improvement in service delivery.

He was flanked by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary C&W Ejaz Ansari, Managing Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Amir Durrani and Project Director Provincial Expressway Barkatullah Khan.

An inclusive E-work order and unified E-Registration System for registration of contractors were introduced with the help of NADRA in settled and merged districts of KP, he added.

Riaz Khan said 81 kilometers long Swat Expressway (Phase-I) was opened for all kinds of traffic and work on its second phase was initiated. Similarly, the government has initiated work on Peshawar-DI Khan and Dir-Chakdara motorways that would bring positive impact on tourism besides bolstering economic and employment opportunities for locals.

Terming Swat Expressway as a gift of PTI Government for people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially for Malakand Division, CM aide said KP Government was committed to complete Swat Expressway Phase-II, Peshawar-DI Khan and Dir-Chakdara Motorways within stipulated time.

He said development of merged areas was top most priority of PTI Government where communication projects worth Rs8 billion were launched under accelerated implementation program (AIP) to bring it at par with developed districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Consultants would be hired for mega projects in merged areas and services of NESPAK has been already hired for mega projects there, he said.

Special Assistant to CM for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash said development works worth Rs 20 billion were carried out in merged areas.

To a question, Kamran Bangash hoped that opposition parties would respect the verdict of Islamabad High Court and would postponed its Peshawar public meeting due on Nov 22 in the wake of spike in COVID 19 cases.

Bangash said the government did not want political anarchy and instability in the country and wanted to settle all issues with opposition through dialogue. He said opposition parties showed political immaturity for not meeting with the negotiating committee setup by CM KP.

He said free treatment under Sehat Insaf Cards in Malakand Division has been made operational and the facility were being extended to all people of KP adding Sehat insaf Cards was a major step forward towards welfare state.

Bangash said Local Bodies election and by-polls on seats vacant due to death of Excise and Taxation Minister Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and MNA Munir Orakzai in KP was delayed due to COVID-19.

Riaz Khan said introduction of market rate system 2020 in which solar and 1400 new items were converted from non scheduled to scheduled items besides capacity building of staff were ensured.

A Central Design Office for standardization of plans were established besides preparation of technical designs for schools, colleges, basic and rural health units, government residential buildings, standardization of structural designs, plumbing and electrification for all standardized plans.

Riaz Khan said seven material testing laboratories were setup besides digitalization of roads inventory, toll collection on provincial highways and master planning of road infrastructure in settled and merged areas were hallmark of C&W department during last two years.

He said zero tolerance has been adopted against corruption, misconduct and inefficiency and few officials were placed under suspension for their poor performance.