Open Menu

KP Govt Introduces E-Mazdoor Card For Welfare Of Labours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KP Govt introduces E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department on Wednesday decided to introduce the E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan. Senior officials, including the Secretary of Labour and the Vice Commissioner of ESSI, attended the session.

During the meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing on the E-Mazdoor Card.

According to the briefing, the card will contain comprehensive information about workers, including their entry of service, shifts, and other employment details.

Fazal Shakoor Khan directed the concerned officials to ensure the swift issuance of the E-Mazdoor Card.

The minister emphasized that the digitization process in the labour department is progressing rapidly.

He stated that digital reforms are essential for improving and modernizing the system, adding that digitization will bring transparency to the department, ensuring better management and accountability.

Recent Stories

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

1 hour ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

2 hours ago
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

3 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

3 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan