KP Govt Introduces E-Mazdoor Card For Welfare Of Labours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department on Wednesday decided to introduce the E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan. Senior officials, including the Secretary of Labour and the Vice Commissioner of ESSI, attended the session.
During the meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing on the E-Mazdoor Card.
According to the briefing, the card will contain comprehensive information about workers, including their entry of service, shifts, and other employment details.
Fazal Shakoor Khan directed the concerned officials to ensure the swift issuance of the E-Mazdoor Card.
The minister emphasized that the digitization process in the labour department is progressing rapidly.
He stated that digital reforms are essential for improving and modernizing the system, adding that digitization will bring transparency to the department, ensuring better management and accountability.
Recent Stories
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin cracks down on overpricing: 77 arrested, 18 shops sealed6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 54 professional beggars6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds certificate distribution ceremony for Tajweed-ul-Quran classes6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt introduces E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Sahult bazaars set to facilitate people in Punjab: DC55 minutes ago
-
DC reviews LDP progress1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies due to falling from train1 hour ago
-
WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies after falling from train1 hour ago
-
Hike in sugar price intolerable: DPM/ FM Dar1 hour ago
-
PM launches countrywide drive to plant 41.7m saplings; urges nation's active participation1 hour ago
-
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan2 hours ago