KP Govt introduces E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department on Wednesday decided to introduce the E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan. Senior officials, including the Secretary of Labour and the Vice Commissioner of ESSI, attended the session.

During the meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing on the E-Mazdoor Card.

According to the briefing, the card will contain comprehensive information about workers, including their entry of service, shifts, and other employment details.

Fazal Shakoor Khan directed the concerned officials to ensure the swift issuance of the E-Mazdoor Card.

The minister emphasized that the digitization process in the labour department is progressing rapidly.

He stated that digital reforms are essential for improving and modernizing the system, adding that digitization will bring transparency to the department, ensuring better management and accountability.