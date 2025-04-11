KP Govt Introduces Fee Structure For Police Services
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a new fee structure for various police-related services while establishing Sahulat Markaz (Facilitation Centers) across all districts of the province.
The decision, approved by the provincial cabinet, aims to streamline administrative processes while generating revenue for improved policing infrastructure.
Under the new structure, tenant registration will now cost Rs. 3,000 for commercial properties and Rs. 2,000 for residential properties.
Police clearance certificates for overseas applicants have been priced at Rs. 3,000, while character certificates will be available for Rs.
1,000.
The verification process for domestic help will now carry a fee of Rs. 500. Notably, several essential services including lost item reports, traffic information, foreigner registration, and access to KP laws will remain free of charge.
The revenue generated from these services will be strategically distributed, with 50% allocated to District Police Officers for local security needs, 25% to Regional Police Officers for regional initiatives, and the remaining 25% directed to the provincial treasury for broader public welfare projects.
This allocation system is designed to ensure that funds are effectively utilized to enhance police services across all levels.
