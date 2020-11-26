KP Govt Introduces "File Tracking System" To Resolve Public Complaints: Director PMUR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :*****LEAD***** In order to resolve the public complaints on priority basis and avoid unnecessary delay in dealing at the end of public departments, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a "File Tracking System".

Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) Mohammad Fawad addressing the participants of a workshop of "File Tracking System – Vision II) here Thursday said that under this system the status of public complaints, tracking and work on files and applications would become more easy and accessible.

He said that in the past there was no system of monitoring and tracking of public complaints due to which the masses were forced to visit the government departments again and again.

He said now the PMRU technical team is working on launching a mobile app for tracking of files, applications and complaints by the complainant.

Fawad further said that as per the directives of Chief Secretary and KP Government the officials of government department would be held accountable for withholding a file or complaint for a long period without taking any action on it.

He said that the government officials and focal persons can contact the office of Chief Secretary any time for any details related to the File Tracking System.

The workshop was attended by Deputy Director PMRU Dr Akif Khan, Assistant Directors Admin Asghar Khan and IT Ghulam Sarwar and focal persons of different departments.