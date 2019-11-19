UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Introduces Toilet Finder App For People

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced on Tuesday 'toilet finder mobile app,' which carries among other features, information for citizens to find a nearby public toilet anywhere in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced on Tuesday 'toilet finder mobile app,' which carries among other features, information for citizens to find a nearby public toilet anywhere in the province.

The Public Toilet Finder app which was formally launched by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash would be applicable in several cities of the province, providing information to visitors and local people regarding the location of toilets in close proximity.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said location of some 126 toilets in the province had been made available on the App where one can also lodge complaints about public toilets.

Only in Peshawar, he said, the App identified 66 toilets, adding the mobile applications would greatly facilitate local residents and visitors.

