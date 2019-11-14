KP Govt introducing reforms in legislative system to ensure cheap, speedy justice: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Thursday said the provincial government was working on various reforms in legislative system to ensure cheap and speedy justice to common man.

Addressing the Graduation ceremony of Frontier Law College here, he said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures for welfare of common man and bringing improvement in their life.

He said Pakistan has rich natural resources and by utilizing these, the government would steer the country out of financial restraints and foreign loans.

The Minister on the occasion advised the law graduates of Frontier Law College that law is a sacred profession and the law students and lawyers should have to uphold the supremacy of law by providing justice to public.

On the occasion he felicitated the graduated students on completion of their degrees and distributed prizes among position holders.