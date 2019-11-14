UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Introducing Reforms In Legislative System To Ensure Cheap, Speedy Justice: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Law And Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt introducing reforms in legislative system to ensure cheap, speedy justice: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Thursday said the provincial government was working on various reforms in legislative system to ensure cheap and speedy justice to common man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Thursday said the provincial government was working on various reforms in legislative system to ensure cheap and speedy justice to common man.

Addressing the Graduation ceremony of Frontier Law College here, he said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures for welfare of common man and bringing improvement in their life.

He said Pakistan has rich natural resources and by utilizing these, the government would steer the country out of financial restraints and foreign loans.

The Minister on the occasion advised the law graduates of Frontier Law College that law is a sacred profession and the law students and lawyers should have to uphold the supremacy of law by providing justice to public.

On the occasion he felicitated the graduated students on completion of their degrees and distributed prizes among position holders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Man Government

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

15 minutes ago

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

33 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

39 minutes ago

65-member student delegation visits Parliament Hou ..

9 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

1 hour ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.