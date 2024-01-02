KP govt invests in youth prosperity: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that youth are our assets, and the KP government is investing in them to build prosperity.

He addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, which aims to create technical training and employment opportunities for the youth.

He expressed concern over the longstanding issue of unemployment in the country, emphasizing the distress caused by

witnessing the youth facing joblessness.

"We have implemented a program prioritizing the training of the youth on preferential grounds," he said.

He highlighted that this training program is a crucial component of the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, describing it as a comprehensive initiative that will have lasting effects.

He stated that this is a program for the welfare of humanity, and its success requires collective efforts. In the first phase, over one hundred thousand young individuals will undergo vocational courses, aimed at equipping them with skills beyond just information technology.

Chief Ministe outlined the program's definitive goal of providing training to at least five hundred thousand youth, ultimately facilitating their employment.

He emphasized the clear roadmap established for the welfare of the youth, which will also serve as a helpful guide for the incoming government.