KP Govt Invites Applications For Appoint VC Of Public Sector Universities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited applications from potential candidates for the positions of Vice Chancellors of seven public sector universities.

A notification of the Higher education Department KP said that the applications have been sought for VCs University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology Nowshera, Kohat University of Science and Technology Kohat, University of Science and Technology Bannu and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

It said that the Academic Search Committee of the department has the mandate to search and head-hunt persons eligible under the criteria set for the position of VC, adding that the committee, based on interview would three suitable candidates to the provincial government for recommending one to the chancellor for approval.

