UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Invites EoI For Development Of First-ever Integrated Tourism Zones

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

KP govt invites EoI for development of first-ever Integrated Tourism Zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has invited expression of interest (EoI) from interested national and international firms, for the development of the first-ever Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZ) in Ganool Mansehra and Mankiyal Swat on public-private partnership.

The project with a cumulative cost of Rs. 12.2 billion is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and accelerating socio-economic development in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of aforesaid ITZs projects as per the stipulated timelines and said that it was the "priority of his government" to develop the tourism industry by "improving the existing tourism infrastructure and exploiting the new tourist sites in the province".

He said that Integrated Tourism Zones not only will provide world-class lodging, restaurants, winter sports and other recreational activities but would also promote various elements of local culture and natural beauties of our scenic sites.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government had taken multiple steps to catalyze the development of sustainable tourism thereby ensuring socio-economic growth of the province.

He reiterated that his government was working under a realistic strategy to benefit from the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make it the base of economic development and self-sustainability.

The Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA) will have a leading role in materializing the vision of the provincial government.

The ITZ Ganool, covering an area of 60 acres, would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.5 billion having nearby attractions like Saiful Maluk lake, Dudi Patsar lake, Payala lake, Shogran, Siri Pai and Kaghan valley.

Similarly, ITZ Mankiyal would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.9 billion having nearby attractions like Jabba lake, Jarogo Valley, Waterfall Katora lake and Swat valley.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Mansehra From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.