KP govt invites EOI from private sector for running govt schools on public-private partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary Education, department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had invited Express of Interest (EOI) from private sector to run the affairs of the eight government schools in different districts of the province on public-private partnership.

According to the official document, the aim of the initiative was to enter into an agreement for a period of 10-year which was extendable with reputable private sector organisations to improve access and equity, enhance quality of education and introduce innovation in the education system.

It said that primarily six girls’ primary schools and two boys’ schools would be managed and operationalized through public-private partnership. These schools include Govt Girls Primary school Missar Abbottabad, Govt Girls Primary School Kotkha Sher Khan Lakki Marwat, Govt Girls Primary School Faqir Abad, Peshawar, Govt Girls Primary School Akhoon Banda Haripur, Govt Girls Primary School Yasin Abad Yarik DI Khan, Govt Girls Primary School Kutia Jandar Bari Abbottabad Govt Primary School Chamkot Shifted to Govt Primary School Shaheed Dir Upper and Govt Primary School Sarara Haripur.

