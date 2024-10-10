KP govt is committed to provide basic healthcare at people door steps : Ehtesham Ali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtesham Ali Khan Thursday has stated that the provincial government is taking comprehensive measures to ensure the provision of basic healthcare facilities at the doorsteps of the people. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Ayub Medical College on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

The Advisor said that small hospitals are being equipped with modern facilities to provide better medical services to the people of remote areas, thus reducing the burden on major hospitals.

Ehtesham Ali Khan expressed concern over the deteriorating mental health situation in Pakistan, noting that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50 million people in the country are suffering from mental health issues, with one in four individuals affected by stress or psychological disorders.

He emphasized that current societal challenges such as corruption, inflation, misconduct, and poverty are contributing to the increasing rates of stress, depression, and anxiety among the youth.

According to him, the government is developing a comprehensive strategy to provide a healthy environment for the younger generation so that they can play a productive role in the country's progress.

The Advisor highlighted that the government is implementing reforms in the health and education sectors and will not tolerate any form of political interference in health matters. Efforts are underway to activate small hospitals and extend healthcare services to remote areas to ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare, thus reducing the patient load on major hospitals.

He further stressed that drug abuse has become a significant threat to the youth, and the government is establishing drug rehabilitation centers in various hospitals across the province. These centers will provide modern facilities for the rehabilitation of individuals addicted to drugs.

The seminar was attended by Ayub Medical College CEO Dr. Saqib Malik, Professor Aftab Alam Khan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Founder PHP Sikandar Zaman, clinical psychologists, professors, media persons, doctors, students, and others.