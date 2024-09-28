- Home
- Pakistan
- KP Govt issues 1230 e-transfer orders in education deptt under e-transfer policy: Minister
KP Govt Issues 1230 E-transfer Orders In Education Deptt Under E-transfer Policy: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Minister Faisal Khan on Saturday said that under the e-transfer policy of the provincial government the Elementary and Secondary Education has so far issued 1230 e-transfer orders across the province on purely merit basis.
Presiding over a meeting of the department here, he said that on completion of the 25-day cycle of the e-transfer policy, the electronic transfer orders of the teachers who applied on the e-transfer portal have been issued through the automated system.
The meeting was attended by Education Secretary Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary Qaiser Alam, Deputy Director IT Nowshir Afridi and other senior officials.
The Education Minister said that under the e-transfer policy, the teachers do not need to visit the offices or ask for a favor from any individual, adding that they are transferred purely on the basis of merit.
He further said that considering the problems and issues of the teachers, who had applied for a transfer were transferred to their nearest station on merit so that the teachers could give their proper attention to their job.
He said that the task had been given to respective section to start second phase of e-transfer policy on priority basis in the second week of October and include inter-district transfer as well as the posts of SST and other cadres which had become vacant due to recent promotions.
Speaking on this occasion, Education Secretary Masood Ahmed said that the transfers made by the Department of Education under the e-transfer policy had been done keeping in mind the recent rationalization and Union Council base orders.
He told the meeting that the department had expedited the process of recruitment of teachers across the province to meet the shortage across the province.
The secretary said that all manual transfer postings have been completely stopped by the Education Department and strict instructions were issued to District Education Officers to release the data of all vacant posts for e-transfer and warned strict action if any vacant post was deliberately not advertised in any district.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation1 minute ago
-
Japanese Ambassador calls on Nawaz, Maryam2 minutes ago
-
Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq visits Narang Mandi2 minutes ago
-
KSA acting CG calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
9 injured of Swabi police station blast under treatment: Police2 minutes ago
-
Mari petroleum company's helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, six dead, eight injured: Sources22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of polio case in Hyderabad, seeks enquiry report22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested a robber32 minutes ago
-
Mari Petroleum Helicopter crash kills 6, injures 8 in North Waziristan42 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks PM Shahbaz Sharif for raising Kashmir issue at world forum52 minutes ago