KP Govt Issues 1230 E-transfer Orders In Education Deptt Under E-transfer Policy: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Minister Faisal Khan on Saturday said that under the e-transfer policy of the provincial government the Elementary and Secondary Education has so far issued 1230 e-transfer orders across the province on purely merit basis.

Presiding over a meeting of the department here, he said that on completion of the 25-day cycle of the e-transfer policy, the electronic transfer orders of the teachers who applied on the e-transfer portal have been issued through the automated system.

The meeting was attended by Education Secretary Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary Qaiser Alam, Deputy Director IT Nowshir Afridi and other senior officials.

The Education Minister said that under the e-transfer policy, the teachers do not need to visit the offices or ask for a favor from any individual, adding that they are transferred purely on the basis of merit.

He further said that considering the problems and issues of the teachers, who had applied for a transfer were transferred to their nearest station on merit so that the teachers could give their proper attention to their job.

He said that the task had been given to respective section to start second phase of e-transfer policy on priority basis in the second week of October and include inter-district transfer as well as the posts of SST and other cadres which had become vacant due to recent promotions.

Speaking on this occasion, Education Secretary Masood Ahmed said that the transfers made by the Department of Education under the e-transfer policy had been done keeping in mind the recent rationalization and Union Council base orders.

He told the meeting that the department had expedited the process of recruitment of teachers across the province to meet the shortage across the province.

The secretary said that all manual transfer postings have been completely stopped by the Education Department and strict instructions were issued to District Education Officers to release the data of all vacant posts for e-transfer and warned strict action if any vacant post was deliberately not advertised in any district.

