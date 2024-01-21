- Home
KP Govt Issues Advisory For Judicious Utilization Of Water Due To Very Less Rains, Limited Snow
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued an advisory to the public for judicious utilization of water in the wake of the severe scarcity of rains and less snow in mountainous regions of the province.
In the advisory issued through the Local Government and Rural Development Department, it is conveyed to people that due to very little rain and limited snow in the mountains, the province is facing severe water scarcity due to depletion in water levels in rivers and underground.
It is therefore advised to the masses to ensure judicious utilization of water and avoid its wastage.
Avoid using cars and sprinkling roads with fresh water.
In prevailing circumstances it has become incumbent upon every individual to behave like a responsible citizen and use this sacred resource of water with great responsibility, the advisory added.
Through judicious utilization of water and by behaving responsibly we can overcome this difficult time otherwise the situation will become very grave for all, the advertisement warned. People were also asked to make ensure the repair of all the faulty taps in homes and at commercial entities to avoid water wastage.
