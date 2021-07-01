KP Govt issues austerity guidelines for public deptt for the year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Finance department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday issued austerity guidelines for all public departments during the financial year 2021-22.

A notification addressed to heads of all public sector departments including Governor Secretariat, Chief Minister House, divisional commissioners, heads of autonomous and semi autonomous bodies, Peshawar High Court, KP Assembly, Public Services Commission and KP Service Tribunal Peshawar required strict implementation of financial discipline during fiscal year 2021-22.

It said that salary budgeting has been done at actual filled positions, therefore hiring against vacant positions should be subject to budgetary ceiling fixed in the integrated budget Circular.

It said that purchase of vehicles should be completely banned from both the current and development side, however,committee headed by Secretaries Finance, Administration, Planning and Development and concerned departments should ascertain the need and accord approval to purchase of vehicle other than ambulances, earth moving machinery, fire trucks, tractors, trucks, recovery and rescue vehicles and life saving boats.

The notification also banned participation in workshops, seminars and training abroad involving provincial funds, holding of seminars and workshops in five star hotels, treatment abroad on provincial government expense.

The Finance department also required administrative secretaries, head of autonomous and semi autonomous bodies and other public departments to ensure internal audit of their respective departments.