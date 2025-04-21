KP govt issues clarification for eligible individuals on unclaimed Ramadan and Eid package

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday has issued a notification for those eligible individuals of district Haripur who have not yet received their Rs. 10,000 Ramadan and Eid package

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday has issued a notification for those eligible individuals of district Haripur who have not yet received their Rs. 10,000 Ramadan and Eid package. The notification specifically targets those who were unable to collect their payments via JazzCash due to fingerprint mismatches with NADRA records or cases where the beneficiary has passed away.

The government urges eligible individuals and legal heirs to take necessary actions to ensure they can receive the funds.

According to the notification, all eligible beneficiaries who faced issues with JazzCash payments were instructed to obtain a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from NADRA. The certificate should be submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner Haripur to facilitate the transfer of the allocated amount to a designated family member or, in the case of the beneficiary’s death, to another eligible relative.

Additionally, individuals who have noticed any errors in their CNIC numbers are advised to submit a copy of their CNIC along with a written application to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to rectify the mistake and proceed with receiving the package.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has urged the public to ensure that all required documents are submitted at the Deputy Commissioner’s office without delay to avoid any further inconvenience. Local authorities have reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring that all eligible individuals benefit from the assistance package.

The authorities have also requested that this notice be shared widely so that other eligible individuals can take action and claim their due amount. For more details, individuals can contact the Deputy Commissioner’s office Haripur.