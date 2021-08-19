UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Issues Directions For Nine Districts To Curtail Spread Of Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

KP govt issues directions for nine districts to curtail spread of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directions for nine districts of the province to curtail spread of corona virus.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, directions were issued for the districts including Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Mansehra, Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan from August 23 to till further order.

All commercial activities would be closed by 8pm except medical stores, tandoor, milk shops and hotels outdoor dining up to 10pm and for takes away for 24/7.

All types of commercial activities (markets) would completely be closed on two consecutive days as per the instructions of district administration.

All petrol pumps, milk shops, tandoors, tyre puncher shops, agriculture machineries shops would remain open for 24/7.

All public and private offices would observe their respective normal office timings following the policy of 50 percent attendance of staff.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Chitral Karak Swabi August Market From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

26 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

2 hours ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

3 hours ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.