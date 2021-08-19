KP govt issues directions for nine districts to curtail spread of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directions for nine districts of the province to curtail spread of corona virus.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, directions were issued for the districts including Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Mansehra, Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan from August 23 to till further order.

All commercial activities would be closed by 8pm except medical stores, tandoor, milk shops and hotels outdoor dining up to 10pm and for takes away for 24/7.

All types of commercial activities (markets) would completely be closed on two consecutive days as per the instructions of district administration.

All petrol pumps, milk shops, tandoors, tyre puncher shops, agriculture machineries shops would remain open for 24/7.

All public and private offices would observe their respective normal office timings following the policy of 50 percent attendance of staff.