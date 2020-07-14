UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Issues Directives For Release Of Salaries To 1200 Adhoc Doctors: PA Told

Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Tuesday told provincial assembly that the government has release directives for immediate release of salaries of adhoc doctors who were appointed during corona emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Tuesday told provincial assembly that the government has release directives for immediate release of salaries of adhoc doctors who were appointed during corona emergency.

Responding to a call attention notice of opposition MPAs Inayatullah, Siraj ud Din and Humaira Khatoon, he appreciated the services of adhoc doctors and said that 1200 doctors were appointed on adhoc basis in April 2020 to deal with corona emergency.

He said due to legal formalities and verification of doctors' credencial the salaries were delayed, adding that now the government has issued directives for immediate release of salaries and asked the department concerned to complete the verification process meanwhile but not at the cost of salaries.

MPA Inayatullah on the call attention notice said that adhoc doctors performed their duties during corona emergency despite challenging circumstances but they were paid the salaries.

He further said that till July 10 as many as 1000 medical staff fell prey to coronavirus while 58 embraced martyrdom including 42 doctors. He called for an early announcement of the Shuhada Package for the martyrs.

MPA Humaira Khatoon criticized the health department and said it failed to verify the credentials of 1200 adhoc doctors during the last 4 months which had to be done within 15 days due to which the doctors could not get salaries.

To call attention notice of MMA MPA Rehana Ismail regarding vacant post of chairman Text Book Board and non payment of salaries to employees of the board, the Minister for education said that a letter has been written to the Establishment department and soon the matter would be resolved.

