KP Govt issues funds release policy for four months of fy 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Tuesday issued a funds’ release policy for four months of the finance year 2023-24, starting from November 01 to February 29, 2024.

According to the policy issued by the Finance Department, 10 percent of funds would be released for the ongoing schemes under the sector program and 100 percent of funds would be released for the salaries of government employees of the province.

Similarly, 100 percent of funds would be released for electricity, gas, and water charges, 25 percent funds for the maintenance of offices, while case-to-case funds would be released for a wheat subsidy, purchase and repair of assets.

An official document of the Finance department disclosed that there would be a complete ban on new schemes and medical expenses up to Rs 30, 000 would have to be verified by DG Health and related authorities.

Grant-in-aid would be issued by the relevant authorities under the rules and regulations, it said.