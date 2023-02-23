KP govt issues LoI for solarization of economic zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to InfraCo Asia to undertake a complete feasibility study for the solarization of economic zones in the province.

The LoI was handed over at a special ceremony held here.

KP-EZDMC spokesman on Thursday said, "The issuance of LOI signifies the commitment of the KP-EZDMC and InfraCo Asia to work together in exploring the potential of solar energy and expanding its use in the province's economic zones.

The solarization of economic zones involves the integration of solar power into the energy mix of these zones in order to provide a quick and cost-effective source of energy. It will also help to reduce the overall cost of doing business, as the cost of energy is a significant factor in the cost of production.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Jo Moir, Development Director of the British High Commission Pakistan, Team Lead of SEED, Adil Salahuddin, and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of KP-EZDMC among others attended the ceremony.