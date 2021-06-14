KP govt issues new corona SOPs after decrease in corona cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday issued new corona SOPs after declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the province and in the wake recent decision of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

A notification issued here said that all the commercial activities including establishment of markets would be closed by 8pm except all medical series and pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, Tandoor, dairy shops, hotels, e-commerce, utility services, petrol pumps and agricultural workshops.

Similarly, all types of commercial activities, establishment of markets would be completely closed for one day in a week. All types of indoor marriage function would remain banned throughout the province while outdoor marriage would be allowed with maximum 150 guests with strict COVID-19 SOPs.

It further said that all types of indoor and outdoor gathering, cultural, musical and religious event would remain banned.

Wearing of face masks would be mandatory at all public places, while the public transport, intra-city, intercity and inter provincial would be allowed to operate at 70 percent of capacity with strict implementation of SOPs and ban of two day on inter provincial public transport is lifted.

Regarding sports activities it said that all types of contact sports including Karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, Kabaddi and wrestling, festivals, cultural and other activities and events would remain banned throughout the province.

However, amusement parks, water sports, swimming pools and walking and jogging tracks are opened throughout the province with strict adherence to COVID SOPs.