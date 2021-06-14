UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Issues New Corona SOPs After Decrease In Corona Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:58 PM

KP govt issues new corona SOPs after decrease in corona cases

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday issued new corona SOPs after declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the province and in the wake recent decision of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday issued new corona SOPs after declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the province and in the wake recent decision of National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

A notification issued here said that all the commercial activities including establishment of markets would be closed by 8pm except all medical series and pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, Tandoor, dairy shops, hotels, e-commerce, utility services, petrol pumps and agricultural workshops.

Similarly, all types of commercial activities, establishment of markets would be completely closed for one day in a week. All types of indoor marriage function would remain banned throughout the province while outdoor marriage would be allowed with maximum 150 guests with strict COVID-19 SOPs.

It further said that all types of indoor and outdoor gathering, cultural, musical and religious event would remain banned.

Wearing of face masks would be mandatory at all public places, while the public transport, intra-city, intercity and inter provincial would be allowed to operate at 70 percent of capacity with strict implementation of SOPs and ban of two day on inter provincial public transport is lifted.

Regarding sports activities it said that all types of contact sports including Karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, Kabaddi and wrestling, festivals, cultural and other activities and events would remain banned throughout the province.

However, amusement parks, water sports, swimming pools and walking and jogging tracks are opened throughout the province with strict adherence to COVID SOPs.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Polo Water Kabaddi Marriage Market Event All Government Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

36 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches second phase of vaccination programme ..

1 hour ago

UN Releases $135Mln to Fight Hunger Across Africa, ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab presents historic, public-friendly budget: ..

2 minutes ago

NA body on Defence directs to tackle offences on s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.