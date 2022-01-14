KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here on Friday notified new quarantine policy for passengers to be arrived at airport or border terminals.

The notification said that in the light of the directions of NCOC's quarantine policy, the corona affected passengers would be shifted to quarantine at home for 10-day instead of remaining quarantine collectively at the government facilities.