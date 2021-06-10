KP govt issues new schedule for classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Thursday issued new schedule for classes of both public and private schools in a bid to safeguard the students from the scorching heat.

According to the notification, the classes will be held from 7 am to 10 am in the summer and winter zone of the province.

As per schedule of the elementary and secondary education department, Primary and middle classes will remain close on coming Friday and Saturday (June 11,12).

The notification said class 9,10,11,12 will be taught only those subjects in which they will appear in the board examinations 2021.