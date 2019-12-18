KP Govt issues notification of five Excise police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Anti Narcotics Act 2019 Wednesday issued notification of five excise police stations and allowed Excise police to register cases and carry out investigation in narcotics' cases.

The notification issued here said that initially the regional offices of Narcotics department in Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Swat and Mardan have been converted into Excise Police Stations where trained investigation officers would be deployed.

The Excise Police Stations would work parallel to general police stations where only cases related to narcotics and drugs would be investigated and registered.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that KP is only province of the country where provincial government did legislation against narcotics.

Director Narcotics Askar Khan said that over 50 officers of Narcotics department have already completed training in investigation from Police school of Investigation who would be appointed at Excise Police Stations.

He said earlier Excise officials were facing legal complications as they had to register cases at local police stations against drug peddlers and dealers but now they had been empowered.

It is to mention that KP government got the Anti Narcotics Act 2019 passed from the provincial assembly during current year under which the Excise department was allowed to set up Excise police station for investigation purpose.