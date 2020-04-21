KP Govt issues ordinance against hoarding, whistle blowers to get 10% reward: Ajmal Wazir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Tuesday issued an ordinance against hoarding of 32 items and accused would be arrested without warrant and could be jailed for three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Tuesday issued an ordinance against hoarding of 32 items and accused would be arrested without warrant and could be jailed for three years.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information said that the ordinance against hoarding has been issued after the signature of KP Governor.

Under the ordinance, he said accused involved in hoarding of rice, sugar, atta among 32 others essential commodities would face three years jail besides heavy fine and his whole hoarding materials would be confiscated.

The whistle blowers would get 10pc reward in the confiscated goods.

Wazir said Government would come hard against hoarders and strict would be taken against them under the law.