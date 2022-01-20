UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Issues Restrictions In Wake Of Increase In Positivity Rate Of COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:23 PM

KP Govt issues restrictions in wake of increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government while taking notice of increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has issued restrictions for eleven days starting from January 20 to 31, next for public safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government while taking notice of increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has issued restrictions for eleven days starting from January 20 to 31, next for public safety.

According to an order issued here on Thursday by Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there shall be complete ban on indoor weddings. However, outdoor shall be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals with maximum limit of 300 guests.

The government decided to continue all commercial activities, establishments, markets, business without time restriction in the province.

The ban on indoor activities will implement from January 24, while takeaway, home delivery shall be allowed 24/7, reads the order.

All public and private offices shall continue work with fully 100 percent attendance. All employees must be fully vaccinated.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory at all public places throughout the province. Public transport are allowed to operate with maximum occupancy level at 70 percent for fully vaccinated individuals under strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

In the order, ban is imposed on all types of snacks serving to the passengers during journey by the transport services.

Shrines are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only. Cinemas are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity without any time restrictions.

There shall be complete ban on contact sports including Karate, Boxing, Martial arts, Rugby, water polo, Kabadi and Wrestling.

All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools shall be allowed at 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

Public parks will remain open with strict adherence of COVID SOPs. All types of indoor gyms shall be allowed at 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

Tourism in the province is open for vaccinated individuals only with stringent protocols to be ensured by Tourism department.

Wide media coverage highlighting punitive actions against the violators shall be ensured by Information Department and district administration, the order added.

