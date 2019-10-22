KP Govt keen to conduct LG polls in merged districts: Chief Minister tells Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday approved a notification declaring 49-new tehsils of merged districts as well as settled areas for the purpose of conducting incoming local bodies elections in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday approved a notification declaring 49-new tehsils of merged districts as well as settled areas for the purpose of conducting incoming local bodies elections in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet, approved the notification.

''The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking sincere and practical steps to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for in-time conduct of local bodies elections throughout the province including the newly merged areas of the erstwhile FATA'', Mehmood Khan remarked.

The cabinet noted that under section-4 and 5 of the local government Act-2013, it was imperative to declare the new tehsils established by the board of Revenue and for the reason the cabinet deemed it necessary to approve new 25-tehsils for holding of local bodies' elections.

The provincial cabinet also agreed to the ratio of representation in the tehsil council for the women, youth, farmers and minorities as 33 percent and the rest 5 percent each respectively.

The cabinet reviewed sustainable development strategy for 2019-23 presented by Planning and Development department.

The strategy was a mid-term developmental framework under which the provincial government would reconcile the developmental strategy with the ground realities in order to provide solid base for improving social economic living standard of the people. This is a hundred-day plan prepared under the PTI government's manifesto.

The provincial cabinet also approved TESCO 10-years tribal decade strategy resources un-lapsable giving the responsibilities and the resources to the energy and power department for onward developmental activities, undertaking the already defined responsibilities and the extensive functions of TESCO.

The cabinet also agreed to ''KP Whistle-blower Protection and Vigilance Commission Rules 2019''.

It also approved exemption of C&W department for the continuation and acceleration of work on the 59-kilometer long widening of roads in district Swat from KPPRA Law.

It also approved to change the name of Katlung Interchange with the Babuzai Interchange on the Swat-Express way.

The cabinet constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries with a 13-other members to review the process of inspection in the Industrial Units in the province to identify and remove weaknesses.

The provincial cabinet also approved the ''KP Universities (2nd Amendment Bill-2019)'' extending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 to the erstwhile FATA and PATA bringing the whole affairs of the universities in one loop. However, the universities before the merger would continue to work and function under the already laid-down law.

The cabinet formally approved the policy guidelines for the Annual Development Plan (ADP) in the light of the laid-down rules of business 1985 and the verdict of the High Court.

It would include the development spending in the newly merged districts and these areas would get special attention bringing the investment and development as spending at par with the rest of the province.

The district ADP would continue to be an integral part of the provincial ADP and would inter-alia be a tool for territorial fiscal equalization in the light of local government laws.

The government would make curative steps to encourage and facilitate the mode of public private partnership for maximizing the resources for the development spending in the province.

The cabinet also approved special compensation package for goods, lost or destroyed in market of Miran Shah and Mir Ali during operation of Zarb-e-Azb in the light of the report of the special committee constituted for the purpose.

The amount agreed upon as a compensation included Rs 2809.328 million for Mir Ali Bazar, Rs 331.454 million for Miran Shah Bazar.

The cabinet gave a nod to the draft amendments bill of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Sector Governance Act 2019. It also agreed to the amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at workplace Act 2018.

The cabinet also approved 150 percent executive allowance to the planning cadre on the analogy of Secretariat Officers. The cabinet also approved release policy for developmental funds according to this policy, the departments has been empowered to re-appropriate intra-sectoral funds as sending of such cases to Finance or Planning and Development departments unnecessarily delay the developmental work.

The chief minister directed all the departments to prepare rules for all enactments within one month. No leniency be tolerated in this regard.

The provincial cabinet discussed a total 24-point agenda. Provincial Ministers, Advisors to Chief Minister, Special Assistants to CM, Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.