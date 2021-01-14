KP govt kicks off first FJSC for girls in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's revolutionary step for female education established the first Fatima Jinnah School and College (FJSC) for girls of the province in Mansehra under the supervision of Abbottabad Public School (APS) administration.

Principal FJSC for girls Dr. Syed Waqar Ali Rizwi while addressing a press briefing said that with the cooperation of KP government we have established FJSC for girls where admissions would be held on the standard of APS and classes would be commenced from March 2021.

He further said that initially, we would start 7th, 8th and 9th class where every class would include 30 girls, 60 girls would be hosteller while 30 students would be day scholars, the scholarship would be awarded to the girls through Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (EATA) test.

Earlier, the female students of Hazara could only avail the opportunity of scholarship in Mardan and or other colleges of the province but now the college is available at their own doorstep, adding Dr.

Waqar said.

While giving the details of the FJSC principal said that the construction of the college was started in 2011 and completed on 2016, in July 2020 secretary Education KPK visited the school and directed to start its operation, the then KP minister for Education Akbar Ayub also encouraged to start the college.

He disclosed that the female teaching staff would be inducted from Mansehra which would be completed by the end of February, in the college up to 12th-grade education would be provided but initially, we would start three classes from 7th, 8th and 9th. Under strict security measures FJSC hostel would be started where 5 girls would stay in one room, adding the principal said.

Dr. Syed Waqar Shah said that in the coming years we would make it the best girls college of Hazara division.