ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was lauded for finally fulfilled fifty years' old promise made to the people of the area as it has started construction of Boi to Nambal road with worth 270 million rupees.

According to details, PTI member KP assembly Nazeer Abbasi inaugurated the construction work of Boi to Nambal road which was a demand of the people of eight Union Councils of Circle Bakot from last fifty years which was always neglected by the previous government.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony MPA Nazeer Abbasi said the people have twice given their mandate to PTI in the province owing to its performance thus we have fulfilled all of our election promises and the construction of Boi to Nambal road is a success of us.

He further said that during previous regime of PML-N people of Circle Bakot have many times requested the then Chief Minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi who also hailed from the same areas but nobody paid any attention to the serious issue of Bakot.

Nazeer Abbasi said that in district Abbottabad particularly in the PK-36 we have started many development projects those would change the fate of the people after completion adding Boi to Nambal road is also one of those projects which would facilitate the people of 8 UCs and provide the best road to connect with rest of the areas of district Abbottabad.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched its flagship social health protection initiative Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) with the vision to improve access to healthcare and contributed towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), through the SSP every family would get one million rupee amount for treatment during the year which is phenomenal progress of the KP government, adding the MPA said.

During the inauguration of the Peer of Tori Shareef Kamal Hussain, GS Hafiz Javed, Zaheer Abbasi, Ghazanfar Abasi, Jan Muhammad Qureshi, Haji Muneer and others have also addressed and thanked KP government for fulfilling its election promise with the people of Circle Bakot.