KP Govt. launched Rs 54.2790bn projects during 2018-21 in Dir Upper

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government launched unprecedented development projects worth Rs54.2790 billion during last three and half years in Upper Dir district to expedite pace of socioeconomic development, promote trade and tourism besides generating employment opportunities for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government launched unprecedented development projects worth Rs54.2790 billion during last three and half years in Upper Dir district to expedite pace of socioeconomic development, promote trade and tourism besides generating employment opportunities for youth.

Under the Chief Minister's uniformed development program of all districts, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has initiated work on scores of uplift projects worth Rs 54,27,90,00,000 during 2018-21 with special focus on infrastructure and rural development, motorways, health, education, agriculture and livestock sectors.

To provide quality treatment facilities to patients of far flung areas, officials in KP Government told APP on Friday that Rs110 million allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation of basic health units and Rs100 million for development works of the rural health centre Nahag Dara to provide quality treatment to patients in remote areas of the district.

Similarly, Rs40 million would be spent on construction, up-gradation and repair of the category-D hospital Pathrak and Rs25 billion for renovation and construction of category-D hospital Barawal.

Likewise, Rs230 million has been earmarked for up-gradation of category-D Wari Hospital to Category-C Hospital to facilitate patients of Dir Upper. He said, with up-gradation of these hospitals and basic health units people of rural areas would not go to others cities for treatment besides saving their time and money.

The treatment of patients continued under Sehat Plus Card system in Dir Upper and so far 23,335 patients have benefited from November 2020 till to date in the remote district bordering Chitral.

To promote adventure sports and tourism in Malakand division, he said Government has taken a principle decision to establish a 14 kilometers long cable car that would connect scenic tourist resort of Kumrat and others valleys of Upper Dir with Madaklasht Chitral districts.

The proposed project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs32 billion that would attract over 10 million tourists to Malakand division per year.

Asked about progress on Swat Phase-II and Dir Motorways, the official said that paper work and technical work of Swat Motorway Phase-II has almost been completed and is ready for groundbreaking after signing of the landmark agreement between PkHA and a private company few days ago.

The 80-kilometer long Swat Motorway Phase-II would commence from Chakdara and end at Fatehpur Madain Swat. The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs58billion including land acquisition's cost.

Dir Motorway having a length of 29.377-kilometer would start from Chakdara Lower Dir to Rabat Upper Dir and would be completed with a proposed cost of Rs35.5 billion. Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway would be initially four lanes and later would be converted into six-lane full fledged motorways.

Dir Motorway would have two tunnels including one of 6.25 kilometres and another 6.32 kilometres length besides three interchanges, four each overpasses and flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two underpasses.

Feasibility study and construction of 36-kilometer long road from Chukiathan to Shringal and Patrak Dir Upper has been completed. Similarly, feasibility study and designing of improvement of road from Khar to Timergara and Tor Kundi-Khar Road costing Rs2.135 billion and feasibility study and designing of improvement and rehabilitation of 14-kilometer road from Pir Qala to Ghalanai Mohmand tribal district were underway that after completion would bolster regional connectivity besides business and tourism.