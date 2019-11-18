UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches Anti Polio Campaign In 11 Districts To Vaccinate 11,93,209 Children

Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has launched a four-day anti polio campaign in 11 districts of the province where around 11,93,209 children under five years of age would be vaccinated with the help of 4800 teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has launched a four-day anti polio campaign in 11 districts of the province where around 11,93,209 children under five years of age would be vaccinated with the help of 4800 teams.

The special immunization campaign was launched in districts Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolae Palas, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charssada, Mohmand and Haripur and would continue till Thursday.

Emergency Operation Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials told APP on Monday that the anti-polio campaign has begun in the above districts that would continue till Thursday.

Around 11,93,209 children below five years of age would be vaccinated by 4800 teams consisting of 4,162 mobile, 427 fixed, 182 transit and 33 roaming teams.

A total of 64 polio cases were so far reported from Khyber Pakthunkhwa this year as majority of it were reported from Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

The official urged parents and guardians to bring their children to nearest hospitals and basic health units in case anti polio teams did not arrive to their homes for vaccination.

