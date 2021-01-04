UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches Bolo Helpline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP govt launches Bolo helpline

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday launched toll-free Bolo helpline 0800 22227 against gender-based violence and social injustice in Abbottabad.

The launching event of Bolo helpline was jointly organized by the District Administration Abbottabad and Social Welfare department Abbottabad.

District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed while talking to the media said that the KP government has launched Bolo helpline to provide security to the women, and female segment of the society could share their issues without any fear with the concerned departments and officials would take immediate measures for their redressal.

He further said that females could particularly get help on gender-based violence, legal cover, sports law, police shelter, police protection and other issues.

Social welfare officer Abdul Rasheed said that this initiative of the KP government was a concrete measure to support victims of human rights abuse and help women integrate as a vital part of society. The toll free helpline was initially launched in Mardan, Nowshera, Swat and Swabi.

Later, a walk was also organized to aware people about the gender based violence and social injustice led by District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed and Social Welfare Officer Sahira Mushtaq where district administration officials, members of civil society, special education and media workers were also present.

