KP govt launches campaign to clean tourists' spots: Shahram Khan Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that without raising awareness in public and gaining their support, government cannot achieve the goal of cleanliness at large, anti-littering and responsible tourism.

He said PTI led provincial government will utilize its all resources to keep tourist spots neat and clean. Provincial Minister expressed his views in a message at launching of electronic and social media campaign regarding cleanliness in the province.

In the first video of this media campaign, a message is given to tourists that they must take care of litter after spending time at tourists spots in way that they care about luggage which they carries back to home.

Litter should be properly kept at a safe place and not to be left at the spot.

This campaign is aimed to raise awareness in masses especially in tourists regarding cleanliness, restrain them from littering at tourists' attraction spots and to promote responsible tourism.

The Provincial Minister for Local Governments Shahram Khan Tarakai said government is committed to keep clean all the tourists attraction spots at any cost.

He requested tourists to help them in making this cleanliness and anti-littering campaign successful and cooperate with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government department in making tourists spots clean.